COVID-19 operating hours for key services at St Jude Hospital

By St Jude Hospital
April 2, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – Pharmacy
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon
Monday – Friday

Emergency Room
24 Hour Operations
7 days a week

Out Patient Clinic (Walk- in- Clinic)
7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday – Saturday

All specialty clinics have been suspended until further notice. Patients can call the following numbers with queries related to the specialty out-patient clinics between 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, Mondays to Fridays.

Pediatric Out-Patient-Clinic: 484-0113

Internal Medicine Clinic: 484-0117
Diabetic Clinic
Cardiology Clinic
Obstetrics & Gynecology Clinic: 459-6742
459-6743

General Surgery and Orthopedics: 484-0115

Visiting Hours are limited to one (1) visitor per patient for 15 minutes.

Persons are asked to call the 311 Hotline for any COVID-19 related queries.

