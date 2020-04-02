COVID-19 operating hours for key services at St Jude Hospital

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon

Monday – Friday Emergency Room

24 Hour Operations

7 days a week Out Patient Clinic (Walk- in- Clinic)

7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday – Saturday All specialty clinics have been suspended until further notice. Patients can call the following numbers with queries related to the specialty out-patient clinics between 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, Mondays to Fridays. Pediatric Out-Patient-Clinic: 484-0113 Internal Medicine Clinic: 484-0117

Diabetic Clinic

Cardiology Clinic

Obstetrics & Gynecology Clinic: 459-6742

459-6743 General Surgery and Orthopedics: 484-0115 Visiting Hours are limited to one (1) visitor per patient for 15 minutes. Persons are asked to call the 311 Hotline for any COVID-19 related queries.

By St Jude Hospital