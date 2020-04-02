COVID-19 operating hours for key services at St Jude Hospital

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) – Pharmacy
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon
Monday – Friday
Emergency Room
24 Hour Operations
7 days a week
Out Patient Clinic (Walk- in- Clinic)
7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday – Saturday
All specialty clinics have been suspended until further notice. Patients can call the following numbers with queries related to the specialty out-patient clinics between 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, Mondays to Fridays.
Pediatric Out-Patient-Clinic: 484-0113
Internal Medicine Clinic: 484-0117
Diabetic Clinic
Cardiology Clinic
Obstetrics & Gynecology Clinic: 459-6742
459-6743
General Surgery and Orthopedics: 484-0115
Visiting Hours are limited to one (1) visitor per patient for 15 minutes.
Persons are asked to call the 311 Hotline for any COVID-19 related queries.
