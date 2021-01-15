COVID-19: New home quarantine surveillance tools available, Monday

By Ministry of Health

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Ministry of Health is well on its way to improving its surveillance of people on home quarantine through the introduction of innovative technology.

The introduction of the two electronic monitoring devices, Bio Intellisense BioButton and Amber wristwatch, is expected to come on stream on January 18, 2021.

Acting National Epidemiologist Dr. Dana Gomez speaks on the purpose and benefits of the BioButton.

“The BioButton is a disposable, one time use body sensor about the size of a quarter, designed to be worn on the left side of the chest. It is small and unnoticeable. It monitors the vitals of quarantined persons who may be high risk for developing COVID-19. Provides continuous temperature, respiratory rate and heart rate measurements to the user. In so doing it enables the early detection of potential case.”

Dr. Gomez also spoke on the capabilities of the Amber wristwatch.

“Through its geofencing capability it ensures that persons wearing the device remain within the confines of their home as per home quarantine protocols. It also allows for the monitoring of vitals of the quarantined individual. This means that should persons develop symptoms during their quarantine period, this would be detected by the Ministry of Health. Through improved monitoring, this device will aid in the nations COVID-19 response plan by limiting the spread of the disease, as it helps to ensure that persons remain at home during their quarantine period.”

The BioButton will cost USD $100 for 14 day period and the Amber wristwatch will cost USD $37.50 for 5 to 7 days rental and USD $75 for the 14 day rental.

