Don't Miss

COVID-19 claims second T&T patient

By Trinidad Guardian
March 27, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share20
20 Shares

Hansel Leon, who was the first T&T patient to die from COVID-19. He died at the Couva Hospital on Wednesday.

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – Trinidad and Tobago has recorded its second death and 66th COVID-19 case.

The Ministry of Health made the announcement in its first daily update on Friday.

“The Ministry of Health informs the population that today, Friday 27th March, despite the best efforts of the health care professionals, a second national of T&T who tested positive for COVID-19 has died,” the release said.

As per the ministry’s policy, it only revealed that the deceased T&T citizen was an elderly man with pre-existing medical complications but Guardian Media understands he died on Thursday.

The news comes almost 48 hours after the ministry announced this country’s first death due to the virus on Wednesday night. That patient was identified as Hansel Leon, 77.

The release also stated that the 66th overall case is a Tobago health worker.

Guardian Media understands that the worker is attached to the Scarborough General Hospital and tested positive early Friday.

In a release, the Tobago Regional Health Authority that the worker has been isolated, staff meetings held and staff provided with psychological support. Contact tracing has also been initiated. It also noted that the hospital will be sanitised and the scheduled cleaning and disinfection will continue. This was the second case reported in Tobago. So far, 15 Tobago samples have been sent to CARPHA for testing.

Thus far, the Caribbean Public Health Agency has tested 453 T&T samples with 66 people testing positive. Some 47 of these 66 patients were from among a group of 68 nationals who recently returned home from an ill-fated Caribbean cruise and were immediately quarantined in Balandra.

Of those who were admitted with the virus, one person has recovered and has been discharged.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share20
20 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.