COVID-19 cases in Bermuda nursing home push confirmed cases to 57

(JAMAICA STAR) – Four cases OF COVID-19 at a nursing home in Bermuda, have helped push the total number of cases across the island up to 57.

This is according to Health Minister Kim Wilson, who in a recent statement said that two residents and two members of staff at the Matilda Smith Williams Seniors Residence had tested positive for the virus.

Bermuda’s death toll remains at four.

It’s reported that last week, a 66-year-old resident from the home was in critical condition in hospital with the virus.

“Regrettably, I must inform the public of some disappointing news which I learnt of this afternoon.” She said lab results confirmed cases at the Devonshire parish home, as well as the spread of the virus within the facility.

Wilson said an investigation was under way, with all residents and staff to undergo coronavirus testing.

On the weekend, the ministry announced that residential care and nursing homes regulations would be amended to ban care home staff from working at multiple sites.

The ministry received 14 new COVID-19 test results on Sunday with half of them positive. However, Wilson did not say now the other three cases caught the virus.

Of the island’s 57 cases, 29 have now recovered, eight are in hospital, including three in intensive care, and 16 are under active public health monitoring without requiring hospital treatment.