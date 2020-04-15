Don't Miss

COVID-19 cases in Bermuda nursing home push confirmed cases to 57

By Jamaica Star
April 15, 2020

At least one healthcare worker in Antigua and Barbuda has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.
President of the Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association, Soria Dupie-Winston, confirmed earlier today that the nurse contracted the virus due to exposure to a patient.
She says while the association is not pleased with the manner in which the health authorities have handled the matter, the association has reached out to the health care worker to ensure that the individual is properly cared for.
In an earlier report, Observer reported that the patient was a female nurse. However, Dupie-Winston was careful not to reveal the gender of the nurse.
She said, “I think more can be done to provide support for that particular nurse. But as an executive, we sprung and we are providing support to that member.”

(JAMAICA STAR) – Four cases OF COVID-19 at a nursing home in Bermuda, have helped push the total number of cases across the island up to 57.

This is according to Health Minister Kim Wilson, who in a recent statement said that two residents and two members of staff at the Matilda Smith Williams Seniors Residence had tested positive for the virus.

Bermuda’s death toll remains at four.

It’s reported that last week, a 66-year-old resident from the home was in critical condition in hospital with the virus.

“Regrettably, I must inform the public of some disappointing news which I learnt of this afternoon.” She said lab results confirmed cases at the Devonshire parish home, as well as the spread of the virus within the facility.

Wilson said an investigation was under way, with all residents and staff to undergo coronavirus testing.

On the weekend, the ministry announced that residential care and nursing homes regulations would be amended to ban care home staff from working at multiple sites.

The ministry received 14 new COVID-19 test results on Sunday with half of them positive. However, Wilson did not say now the other three cases caught the virus.

Of the island’s 57 cases, 29 have now recovered, eight are in hospital, including three in intensive care, and 16 are under active public health monitoring without requiring hospital treatment.

