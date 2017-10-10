Courts St Lucia and Lensyl donate divan to St Lucy’s Home

(PRESS RELEASE) – Local furniture and electrical superstore Courts, has partnered with Regional Furniture supplier Lensyl Products Limited once again to donate fifteen brand new mattresses to the residents of the St Lucy’s home, Cornerstone and Villa St Joseph respectively.

This donation forms part of continued efforts by Courts St Lucia to provide much needed support to non-profit, non –governmental organizations in St Lucia who rely on the assistance of private enterties like Courts for their sustenance.

Lensyl Products Limited has been a leading manufacturer of high density foam and spring filled mattresses and bedding accessories in the Caribbean; since 1962. Courts St Lucia, as the authorized retailer of Lensyl products in Saint Lucia, identified the three elderly homes in St Lucia in need of essential bedding supplies.

The management and staff as well as the residents of the St Lucy’s home, Cornerstone and Villa St Joseph welcomed this timely donation by the two entities.

Courts St Lucia and Lensyl Products Limited are indeed proud to donate these high quality bedding products that we are sure will contribute to a better sleeping environment for the residents of the three elderly homes.