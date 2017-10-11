Courts Optical to celebrate World Sight Day 2017 on October 12th

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

(PRESS RELEASE) – In January 2016, Unicomer (Saint Lucia) Limited, Trading in St Lucia as Courts St. Lucia unveiled the latest of the company’s products; Courts Optical.

Since its inception, the Courts Optical stores have made a strong and differentiating statement in the local market through the offering of a new approach to the business of optics. With the company’s entry into the world of Optics, along with being known and recognized as the retailer of choice for world class brands and unbeatable value, Courts is well on their way to becoming leaders in the supply of optical services and trendy fashion eye-wear products, here in St. Lucia.

This coming Thursday, October 12th, in commemoration of World Sight Day 2017, both Courts Blue Coral Optical and Marisule Optical will join the world in celebrating the most important advocacy and communications event on the eye health calendar. World Sight Day (WSD) is an annual day of awareness to focus global attention on blindness and vision impairment and to raise income to help bring affordable eye care services to some of the world’s most vulnerable and isolated communities not only in St Lucia but across the world.

On October 12th, both Courts Optical locations will host representatives from the St Lucia Diabetic and Hypertension association where Free Blood Pressure and Sugar testing will be organized for the general public. Customers are also invited to participate in the ongoing social media testimonial contest dubbed “Courts Makes Vision Count” from now until the 31st of October for a chance to win their purchase free. Customers will also be treated to “Free Eye Screening” by our professional and knowledgeable Optical team.

Courts Optical invites you to join us at both our Courts Marisule Optical and Courts Blue Coral Optical locations respectively this coming Thursday October 12th as we celebrate with “World Sight Day 2017”.