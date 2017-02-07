Courts launches Valentines Day promotion

PRESS RELEASE – Customers of local furniture and electrical superstore, Courts St. Lucia will benefit from amazing deals and offers in celebration of the international day of love on February 14th 2017.
The company launched their annual Valentine’s promotion on Monday February 6th 2017 across all Courts stores in Saint Lucia, dubbed “Love is in the Air”.
Known and appreciated for offering the world’s best in appliances, furniture, electronics, eyewear and now tires, Courts St Lucia has truly diversified the way business is being done, not only in Saint Lucia but across the Caribbean where they operate. This promotion, which is characterized by amazing deals and offers will see customers who qualify paying absolutely “Nothing Down and Nothing Further for 30 Days.”
The highlight for this promotion however, is not just the fact that customers have a variety of options to choose from when selecting that gift for their special someone this Valentine’s Day… One lucky Courts customer, making a purchase during the promotion period will get a chance to win an “All-Expense Paid Romantic Getaway for two to the Spice Isle of Grenada”.
“Love is definitely in the Air” for customers of Courts…. All customers have to do to qualify for this grand prize, is to shop at Courts and purchase any item valued at $499 and over. You could be the winner! Shop Online with us at www.shopcourts.com or visit us on Facebook at facebook.com/courtsstlucia.
Courts Bringing Value Home