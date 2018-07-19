Courts Fashionista Competition launched

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Local and regional furniture and electrical superstore, Courts, has officially launched the fifth edition of the company’s annual “Courts Fashionista Competition”.

This year’s competition will give young and aspiring designers the opportunity to showcase their talent and a chance at walking away with $2500 in cash.

The Courts Fashionista competition which was launched for the first time in 2013 has been held at an OECS level since its inception.

Launched in conjunction with the company’s primary Campaign “We’ve Got It All”, the Courts Fashionista competition gives participants the opportunity to combine Fashion and any product available at Courts and make extraordinary designs.

Designers are invited to be a part of the amazing competition by simply collecting a registration form at the closest Courts store and returning that registration form on or before the deadline date of July 27th. All designers have to do is pattern a sketch that is inspired by any product featured in a Courts store for a chance at walking away with $2500 in Cash. Participants will then be selected based on their design submissions and proceed to take part in the biggest Fashionista Competition to showcase their talent. All participants will be given a stipend which will go towards the purchase of essentials needed for their designs.

Don’t wait to hear about it, Be a part of it! The ultimate “Courts Fashionista Competition” will be held in August 2018 at a Courts Store.

Visit us online at www.shopcourts.com or “like” us on facebook at facebook.com/courtsstlucia.