(PRESS RELEASE) – Courts celebrates Bedding Month this and every September with amazing deals on beds, mattresses and other bedding products.

This year to help raise awareness as to the importance of sleep and its impact on persons’ overall health, Courts St. Lucia introduces the “Mega Bed!”

The biggest bed on the island measures approximately 20 feet long by 15 feet wide and will be displayed at the company’s Marisule location. This display is in the hopes of encouraging conversations around the benefits of a good night’s sleep and the importance of developing optimal conditions that will facilitate this.

“Sleep is the underpinning of our entire well-being, necessary for us to fully recharge and be productive, creative and truly connect with ourselves and others during the day. Today’s over- scheduled and always-on culture has spurred a counter-movement among those who see the value in getting a good night’s sleep,” says Melissa Marius Brand Manager, Courts OECS.

On Friday 21st September on hand will be “Dr. Relaxation” Mr. Wahid Mohammed representative from Advance Foam Limited, to discuss the steps necessary when deciding on the correct mattress. This of course will accompany Courts strong promotional offers like; 20% off Restonic Mattresses.

The public is invited to Courts Marisule from 4pm onwards to engage in a series of fun exercises and events featuring the “Courts Mega Bed”. A free divan (base and mattress) compliments Advanced Foam, $1,000 in cash and other amazing prizes can be won.

Courts recognizes the importance of a good night’s sleep and will continue to promote healthy sleep by raising awareness through such campaigns as sleep disturbances can have a significant impact on our health and well-being and might even lead to a series of more serious conditions.

The Courts Mega Bed will be on display for one day only (Friday September 21st 2018) at the Marisule complex and all are invited to visit and sample this one of a kind experience!