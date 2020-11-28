Court tells Trump: ‘Calling vote unfair doesn’t make it so’

(AFP) — A federal appeals court yesterday flatly dismissed President Donald Trump’s claim that the election was unfair and refused to freeze Joe Biden’s win in the key state of Pennsylvania.

In a scathing review of the Trump campaign’s arguments that the president was cheated in his November 3 re-election bid, three appeals court judges unanimously said that allegations of unfairness were not supported by evidence.

“Charges of unfairness are serious, but calling an election unfair does not make it so,” the court said.

In appealing a lower court ruling the Trump campaign claimed discrimination, the judges noted.

“But its alchemy cannot transmute lead into gold,” the court said.

It was the latest in more than two dozen court defeats around the country for the Trump campaign and Republicans, who have alleged fraud and other misconduct contributed to the president’s loss in the November 3 election.

Trump persists in arguing that Biden’s clear victory is invalid.

