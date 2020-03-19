Couples should have sex while in quarantine says Dr. Oz

Don't Miss
By New York Post
March 18, 2020

Dr. Oz

(NEW YORK POST) — Distancing be damned. TV medical expert Dr. Mehmet Oz says that people stuck inside should be having lots of sex to combat the effects of social distancing for the coronavirus.

“The best solution if you’re holed up with your significant other, quarantined, is have sex,” advises the doc in a TMZ video Tuesday. “You’ll live longer, get rid of the tension.”

“Maybe you’ll make some babies,” he adds. “It’s certainly better staring at each other than getting on each other’s nerves.”

Oz is one of few in the medical community recommending close physical contact at the moment. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging people to practice social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19 by staying six feet away from others as much as possible.

Dr. Frederick Davis, an emergency room doctor at Northwell Health on Long Island, recently told The Post that having sex during this outbreak is “a gray area.”

“If you aren’t showing any symptoms right now, yes,” Davis said. “While I expect a baby boom in nine-or-so months, it’s one of those things people can transmit without having symptoms or knowing. In reality, you could be carrying it now.”

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

