Couple watch in disbelief as thief drives car out of their La Clery residence

(GVD NEWS/SNO) – Another motor vehicle owner is counting losses due to theft.

On August 6, 2018, at about 10 p.m., a metallic grey Mistisubushi Lancer was stolen from the community of York Hill in La Clery, Castries.

A frantic search ensued with the owner using every possible medium – social media and traditional news outlets – to find the stolen vehicle.

On August 7, 2018, the owner received bittersweet news: the Lancer was found in Cul-de-Sac, Castries but it was scrapped – with no doors, wheels, front lights, just to name a few.

During an interview with GVD News, the owner, a female, who did not wish to be identified, said: “I got home from church, parked my car in the garage and went in. I sat watching television for a few minutes when I heard my husband calling out to me, informing me that someone is stealing my car. We got out only to see the back of my car leaving without me,” she explained.

“We called the police immediately, but only to be told that we will receive a call from CID. After 45 minutes and not receiving a call, and a no-show from the police, we called again. Only this time we were told to come to the station to make a report the following morning. I then sent out the news of a stolen car through Whatsapp and all other platforms I could use,” she told GVD News.

“On August 7th, I received calls informing me that my car was found in Cul-de-Sac, but just not the way I expected,” she said. “I feel violated and unsafe.”

The owner of the vehicle expressed disappointment with the way the matter was handled. She prays for God’s richest blessing on the person who took her car and hopes that he changes his life.