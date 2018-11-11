Don't Miss
Have a news tip? Whatsapp us at +1 758 712 6700.

Couple in shock as Tobago cops kick in wrong door

By Trinidad Guardian
November 11, 2018

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — An el­der­ly cou­ple of Ma­son Hall, To­ba­go, say they have been left trau­ma­tised fol­low­ing an ear­ly morn­ing or­deal with po­lice of­fi­cers of the To­ba­go Task Force.

Eu­ck­lyn Chap­man, 64, and her hus­band, Ce­cil, 69, of Cro­ton Lane, said peo­ple dressed as po­lice of­fi­cers showed up at their res­i­dence around 4 am yes­ter­day and re­quest­ed en­try, but when they protest­ed and asked for the search war­rant, the of­fi­cers broke down their front door val­ued $2,200 and gained ac­cess.

The cou­ple who both suf­fer from hy­per­ten­sion said on­ly one po­lice of­fi­cer out of a par­ty of five made an ef­fort to show them his po­lice iden­ti­fi­ca­tion card, while the search war­rant was on­ly shown to them af­ter they forcibly en­tered the premis­es, on­ly to re­alise that the in­di­vid­ual did not live in that area of the house.

“As I was in my bed I heard the ruc­tion and so on and the dog get­ting on and I recog­nised that my wife came out, so I even­tu­al­ly got up and walked out and to my great sur­prise, as I stepped down there I heard they kick in the door, so I ac­tu­al­ly froze.

“They kicked on the door and just smashed it in with me stand­ing right there. The of­fi­cers then came in and I asked them ‘what’s this all about and do you have a war­rant?’ He then showed me a pa­per and as I was about to hold it to look at it the of­fi­cer said no that I couldn’t touch it… I was able to make out the name and the ad­dress and I told them the per­son whom they were look­ing for doesn’t live here, he even­tu­al­ly asked ‘where does he live?’ And I said he lives down­stairs….I al­most faint­ed right there and I lat­er had to take med­ica­tion cause my blood pres­sure went sky high,” Chap­man said.

The cou­ple said they were law-abid­ing cit­i­zens, the per­son the po­lice was look­ing for was, in fact, their grand­son who is known to the po­lice and who lives in a sep­a­rate dwelling area down­stairs the house with his par­ents. Chap­man said the en­tire or­deal could have been avoid­ed if the of­fi­cers had shown them some form of iden­ti­fi­ca­tion

“When they gave the first kick, the door stood up and then they gave it a few more kicks and then the glass and wood and every­thing went fly­ing…All we are say­ing, give us your prop­er ID and the door will be opened, read the war­rant to us so we will know what it is. Had he read the war­rant be­fore en­ter­ing, we would have been able to tell him up front that per­son doesn’t live here…It was for my grand­son, but he doesn’t live here, they live down­stairs and their en­trance is down there,” she said.

She al­so said a snif­fer dog was brought in­to the house to search for dan­ger­ous drugs, but none was found. How­ev­er, she claimed the dog uri­nat­ed on her couch.

The Chap­mans said they have re­port­ed the in­ci­dent to the po­lice, but were scold­ed about “stall tac­tics”. They al­so in­tend to re­port the in­ci­dent to the Po­lice Com­plaints Au­thor­i­ty.

Se­nior Supt: Com­ply with of­fi­cers per­form­ing their du­ties

Con­tact­ed for a com­ment on the in­ci­dent, Act­ing Se­nior Su­per­in­ten­dent Jef­frey George con­firmed that his of­fi­cers ex­e­cut­ed a dan­ger­ous drug search war­rant at the home of the Chap­mans af­ter re­ceiv­ing in­tel­li­gence and fol­low­ing the com­ple­tion of sev­er­al hours of sur­veil­lance which in­di­cat­ed that crim­i­nal ac­tiv­i­ty was tak­ing place at the prop­er­ty. He said it was con­firmed that the per­son named in the war­rant lived on the premis­es, but hav­ing knocked and called out po­lice, the in­di­vid­u­als re­fused en­try. He is call­ing on cit­i­zens to com­ply with mem­bers of the Po­lice Ser­vice while per­form­ing their du­ties.

(0)(1)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.