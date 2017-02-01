BOSL
COURTS
BOSL

Couple allegedly received death threats

By SNO Staff
February 1, 2017

Friends and relatives of double homicide victims Sandrina Joseph and Jeffery ‘Shingay’ Arbella have alleged that the couple received death threats before their demise.

Arbella’s sister, Alana Christopher, said her brother, who living with the woman and taking care of her two children, was allegedly threatened by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

A resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleges that Joseph had told close friends that her ex-boyfriend had threatened her life.

Neighbours and close friends are convinced that the woman’s ex had something to do with the couple’s murder.

13 comments

  1. Lucian
    February 8, 2017 at 1:52 PM

    Bring back the death penalty.

  2. Pwet La
    February 2, 2017 at 8:38 AM

    A similar crime happened many years ago when a white couple was murdered in their home on the Morne. The killer was found and hanged in full view of the public.

  3. cleo
    February 1, 2017 at 7:41 PM

    How very sad, jealousy is one of the worst emotions, I hope the children can recover and not be affected for the rest of their lives. I feel for them.

    The murders have to stop there is no deterrent, bring back hanging.

  4. Aa
    February 1, 2017 at 7:26 PM

    I hope they get him

  5. Bambi
    February 1, 2017 at 6:04 PM

    Omg this has all the signs of a revenge killer. Hope the killer is caught quickly. May they rest in peace

  6. Bambi
    February 1, 2017 at 6:00 PM

    Omg. That's is the s sign of revenge killing. One can visualise the anger in the killer. May they rest in peace. When will it stop.

  7. Oye mun
    February 1, 2017 at 4:56 PM

    Awa that there is dam shate. You eh know when you go jail a next mun go collect like drums in rainy season . Dem mun awa awa no cow mein

  8. Oye mun
    February 1, 2017 at 4:52 PM

    Awa awa no chow mein, you in Jail you eh know next mun go collect like drums in rainy season. You kill the guy and rob you children of a mother. Son of a kaka awa awa that vex me

  9. 798798798
    February 1, 2017 at 2:17 PM

    If the ex-boyfriend is guilty will the law sentence him to 15 years in prison then release him after 10 years so he can go and finish off the children or parents?
    If he is caught and found guilty he shouldn't see daylight again.
    He should be sentenced to hard labour from Monday to Sunday for he rest of his life.

  10. 922
    February 1, 2017 at 2:07 PM

    It has been said , that in cases of homicide , the police immediately focuses on the person or persons closest to the victim.

  11. Anonymous
    February 1, 2017 at 1:16 PM

    family, get the killers before the police do because they will still get out like Ninja Dan and crew,

  12. Selah
    February 1, 2017 at 1:07 PM

    I do hope that this animal is caught!! and goes right back to jail. heartless..to be so obsessed with someone that you threaten her verbally and then put your threats into action!! get his ass and throw away the key!! Too sad!!

  13. LAW
    February 1, 2017 at 12:57 PM

    WHEN HE IS FOUND, IF HE IS THE ONE RESPONSIBLE, FELLOW CITIZENS; DO WITH HIM AS YOU PLEASE. TURN HIM IN TO THE AUTHORITIES THEREAFTER DEAD OR ALIVE

