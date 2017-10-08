Country Strikers Youth & Sports Club engages in disaster risk reduction training

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Country Strikers Youth & Sports Club in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) conducted a Community Disaster Risk Reduction (CDRR) training workshop for its members and residents of the community of Banse La Grace, Laborie.

The two-day workshop was held on October 4th – 5th, 2017 and focused on several areas including Disaster Risk Reduction, Initial Damage Assessment(IDA) and Shelters and Shelter Management (SSM).

The club recognizes the significance of disaster preparedness especially with the advent of an apparent above normal hurricane season, and sought to sensitize residents on the importance of adequate preparedness and what can be done to help reduce risk and in turn the impact on the community if a disaster were to occur. Through this interactive training, participants gained a greater understanding of their role in the community both prior to and after a natural disaster.

Upon completion of this workshop, a Community Disaster Preparedness Committee will be reestablished at a subsequent meeting scheduled for October 25th, 2017. In addition to this, in keeping with the club’s community empowerment mandate, a First Aid training workshop has also been scheduled for October 17th, 2017.

The organization places great emphasis on fostering community development and believes that through the facilitation of its holistic community empowerment and involvement program, can form the basis for a better society.