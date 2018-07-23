Council member for Grenada takes over Chairmanship of ECCB Monetary Council

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Chairmanship of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) will be transferred to Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, Council Member for Grenada, during the official Handing Over Ceremony on 27 July at the Crown Ball Room, Radisson Grenada Beach Resort, Grand Anse, Grenada.

Prime Minister Mitchell will succeed the Outgoing Chairman, the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, Council Member for the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The Monetary Council is the highest decision making authority of the ECCB and comprises the eight Ministers for Finance of the ECCB member governments. Chairmanship of the Council is rotated alphabetically each year among the eight ECCB member countries: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, The Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Following the Handing Over Ceremony, the Council will convene for its 91st Meeting where it will receive the ECCB Governor’s Report on Money and Credit Conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union. Following the meeting, the new Chairman will host a media conference where he will present the Communiqué, and along with other members of the Council, field questions from the media in Grenada.

The Ceremony will be streamed live on the ECCB’s YouTube Channel – ECCB Connects.