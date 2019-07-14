“Corruption, bribery not part of our modus operandi” — Stephenson King defends road-markings project

Share This On:

Pin 15 Shares

MEDIA STATEMENT ON ISLANDWIDE ROAD MARKINGS PROJECT AWARD OF CONTRACT

The Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour Hon. Stephenson King wishes to reassure the general public, that contrary to incorrect, misleading and malicious statements issued by a well-known creole media personality, aired on a local media station, the “Island-wide Road-markings Project” is being implemented in accordance with Government’s procurement guidelines Finance Act.

Additionally, this project is only one of several put out for public tender by the Department of Infrastructure Ports and Energy.

On October 9, 2018, the Government of Saint Lucia through the Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy issued an “Invitation to Bid” to four companies for Thermoplastic Road Markings at Castries through to Gros Islet.

The four bidders, all of whom are experienced and competent local firms, were;

1. Acala Stripping Ltd.

2. Construction and Industrial Equipment Ltd.

3. Nationwide Construction Ltd.

4. C.O. Williams Construction (St. Lucia) Ltd.

All four companies responded favorably to the invitation.

On October 24, 2018, an Evaluation Committee comprising qualified experts, reviewed the “Priced Proposals” submitted by the bidders.

The Central Tenders Board subsequently met to review the proposals and judged Construction and Industrial Equipment Ltd as the successful bidder.

The works officially commenced on Sunday, March 10, 2019, with the mission to make the commute of our roads a lot safer, cognizant that road markings give important information and instructions to the motorists and drivers about vehicle positioning, road alignment, and other vital road information.

Engineers and other technical experts from the Department of Infrastructure have and continue to work closely with the contractor to ensure successful completion of all project deliverables.

The first phase includes enhancements along the Castries to Gros Islet and John Compton Highway, the western section of Jeremie Street (Peynier – Bridge Street), Manoel Street, Inner Relief Road and ending at the Banannes Roundabout.

In the interest of public safety these roads were prioritized given that over 27, 000 vehicles traverse those roads daily.

However, the DIPE assures the public that all roads will be marked as the project unfolds “islandwide”.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy is thankful to motorists and all commuters for the patience and support during the execution of the project.

All road users are encouraged to continue monitoring and follow the various traffic signs that will be posted, abide by the instructions given by flaggers who will be on location and extend full cooperation.

The Road Markings Programme will enhance all edge and center lines, all lane and directional arrows, all hatch lines and pedestrian crossing for the safety of all commuters.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologise for any inconveniences which may be caused as a result of the road works but assures the public that these interventions are important, as we continue implementing projects aimed at improving Road Safety.

Under the stewardship of Infrastructure Minister Hon. Stephenson King and Chief Accounting Officer Mr. Ivor Daniel, the Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy reaffirms its public pledge to the highest standard of public accountability.

Furthermore, the Department assures all Saint Lucians that this particular road-markings project and all public infrastructural works it undertakes are done above board.

Corruption and bribery are not part of our modus operandi.

Senior Management of the Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy will officially write to the offending media station and encourages broadcasters to fact check and confirm information with its Communications Unit prior to airing, as we continue to enjoy a wonderful relationship with the local media.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy is working for you and with the best interest of all Saint Lucians at heart.

( 0 ) ( 0 )