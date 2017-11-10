Don't Miss
Corrupt cops ‘killing the Caribbean’, says St Lucia’s security minister

By CMC
November 10, 2017
St Lucia’s National Security Minister Hermangild Francis (Photo: CMC)

(CMC) – St Lucia’s National Security Minister Hermangild Francis, has asserted that corrupt police cops are killing the Caribbean.

He urged officers attending the two-day intercessional meeting of the Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Associations (CFPWA), to help police commissioners get rid of ‘undesirables’.

According to Francis, police welfare associations should not merely looking to better salaries and conditions of work for their members.

“This is one of the things that is really killing the Caribbean – the idea of corrupt police officers. We know them. You in the police force, you know them and it is for you to assist the commissioner of police in getting rid of those persons,” the former Deputy Police Commissioner declared.

“At the end of the day it makes your organisation a bad organisation and you are going to be heaped together with those bad elements in your police force,” he asserted.

Francis observed that in helping to weed out corrupt cops, police forces will become better, the public will have more confidence in the police and when conditions and salaries are negotiated law enforcers will get what they desire ‘within reason.’

He urged police welfare associations to work in tandem with the hierarchy of the police force.

4 comments

  1. ebenezer
    November 10, 2017 at 11:59 AM

    How can drug dealers in our country go around boasting about all what they own . Law enforcement needs to confiscate everything a drug dealers owns including certain police officers .Drug dealers owns police officers too.Police need the power to confiscate everything including bank accounts , houses, land and vehicles like they doing in other countries

  2. Anonymous
    November 10, 2017 at 10:37 AM

    You own a Security company just like many other police officers. Will you ever want crime to reduce? Is it unfair to say that higher crime rate is good for business?

  3. Anonymous
    November 10, 2017 at 9:15 AM

    Where is the Impacs report?

