Corrupt cops ‘killing the Caribbean’, says St Lucia’s security minister

(CMC) – St Lucia’s National Security Minister Hermangild Francis, has asserted that corrupt police cops are killing the Caribbean.

He urged officers attending the two-day intercessional meeting of the Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Associations (CFPWA), to help police commissioners get rid of ‘undesirables’.

According to Francis, police welfare associations should not merely looking to better salaries and conditions of work for their members.

“This is one of the things that is really killing the Caribbean – the idea of corrupt police officers. We know them. You in the police force, you know them and it is for you to assist the commissioner of police in getting rid of those persons,” the former Deputy Police Commissioner declared.

“At the end of the day it makes your organisation a bad organisation and you are going to be heaped together with those bad elements in your police force,” he asserted.

Francis observed that in helping to weed out corrupt cops, police forces will become better, the public will have more confidence in the police and when conditions and salaries are negotiated law enforcers will get what they desire ‘within reason.’

He urged police welfare associations to work in tandem with the hierarchy of the police force.