Corporate name change for CGM Gallagher Insurance Brokers (St. Lucia) Limited

(PRESS RELEASE) – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that it has renamed its St. Lucia-based operations to Gallagher Insurance Brokers (St. Lucia) Limited and will now be known as Gallagher.

Gallagher will continue to provide customized insurance solutions and best-in-class customer service, and there will be no change to the terms of contracts with insurers, vendors or business partners. Its footprint spans the Caribbean with offices in eight countries and broker correspondent relationships in the remaining ones.

