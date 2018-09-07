Corporate governance under attack: Aspiring toward a culture of great governance

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Corporate governance in the Caribbean continues to be problematic.

Stories regularly appear indicating that Boards and Directors are failing in their responsibilities to shareholders, investors and society at large. This is particularly disturbing because, without significant improvement, confidence in Caribbean countries and their capital markets will wane and stakeholders of all sorts will increasingly lose confidence in their institutions.

This concern is also shared by the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture. As an initial step to explore solutions to this concern and to improve Corporate Governance of St. Lucian Based Boards, The Chamber has engaged the Caribbean Governance Training Institute to meet with stakeholders over Breakfast.

As the Founder, Past Principal and Lead Professor of The Directors College of Canada and Executive Chairman of the Caribbean Governance Training Institute, Dr. Chris Bart Bart, FCAP, F.CIoD will prove to Business Community that there is a “governance premium” waiting for those Caribbean Boards smart enough to make the “right” governance changes, especially when it comes to providing board members who are “governance qualified certified”.

On September 21st 2018, his inspiring presentation to Chamber members will involve a review of 21st century governance best practices resulting from his proprietary and ground-breaking research as well as ample practical advice designed to help Saint Lucian executives cope immediately with the governance avalanche currently overwhelming most Boards. Attendees will also learn the importance of doing a “Governance Audit”™ in order to test Board cohesion on both company strategy and governance processes.

For more information and to register for this presentation over breakfast, please contact the St.Lucia Chamber of Commerce at telephone .452 3165 or email [email protected]