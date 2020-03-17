Don't Miss
Coronavirus: US Embassy in Guyana suspends visa services

By News Source Guyana
March 16, 2020

(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) — As fears of the coronavirus in Guyana continue to spread with four cases already recorded, the U.S. Embassy in Georgetown this afternoon announced its decision to suspend all routine visa services.

The move is in keeping with guidance from the Guyana Government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The embassy said it will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but is unable to provide a specific date at this time.

“To reduce the spread of COVID-19, many areas throughout the world are now taking action to limit traveler mobility, including quarantines, flight cancellations, and border restrictions. The embassy remains open and is prioritizing urgent services to American citizens”, the statement added.

It will continue to accept limited numbers of emergency appointments for visas and access to the premises is strictly limited to those persons with an emergency appointment.

If you have an urgent need to travel, follow the procedure to request an emergency appointment at https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-gy.

The statement made it clear that all nonimmigrant visa appointments at U.S. Embassy Guyana are suspended and There is no fee to change an appointment and visa application fees are valid for one year.

Immigrant visa appointments for March will be delayed to allow the embassy to spread out appointments and reduce the number of persons entering the consular section.

Just on Saturday, American Airlines suspended its service to Guyana and several other countries over the coronavirus. In the US, the threat level has been raised as numbers continue to climb of confirmed cases.

The state of New York which has the largest Guyanese population in the US has the highest number of positive coronavirus cases. The Governor of New York announced major restrictions to public gatherings this afternoon.

Visit the US Embassy’s Facebook page for more details and guidance:  https://www.facebook.com/USEmbassyGeorgetown/

