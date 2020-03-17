Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Express des Iles cancels all services due to coronavirus *** Double murder in Bexon *** Saint Lucia extends travel restrictions, prohibits entry of cruise vessels *** Saint Lucia confirms its second case of coronavirus COVID-19 *** Saint Lucia closes all educational institutions *** Saint Lucia establishes coronavirus hotline *** COVID–19 forces cancellation of Saint Lucia Jazz 2020 and Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party

Coronavirus: University of Guyana (UG) shuts down campuses; to work online

By University of Guyana
March 16, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Entrance to University of Guyana (UG)

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Transitional Management Committee (TMC), University of Guyana advises that staff and students of both campuses (Turkeyen and Tain) and the Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE) will be absent from campus and working online for the next two weeks, until March 30, 2020.

The extension is now applicable to all staff and students of UG, with the exception of those essential services staff in the Registry, Bursary, Maintenance, Security and Personnel Divisions who will be deployed on service as required.

This is a precautionary measure in response to NCV-19.

The University relies on scientific evidence emerging and based on modelling of the infection in large countries already affected, thus, the most effective means of managing NCV-19 is through mass containment procedures in the period of highest vulnerability that is within 14 days of exposure.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Guyana News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.