Coronavirus: University of Guyana (UG) shuts down campuses; to work online

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Transitional Management Committee (TMC), University of Guyana advises that staff and students of both campuses (Turkeyen and Tain) and the Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE) will be absent from campus and working online for the next two weeks, until March 30, 2020.

The extension is now applicable to all staff and students of UG, with the exception of those essential services staff in the Registry, Bursary, Maintenance, Security and Personnel Divisions who will be deployed on service as required.

This is a precautionary measure in response to NCV-19.

The University relies on scientific evidence emerging and based on modelling of the infection in large countries already affected, thus, the most effective means of managing NCV-19 is through mass containment procedures in the period of highest vulnerability that is within 14 days of exposure.

