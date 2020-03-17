Coronavirus: Union of St Lucian Overseas Associations (USLOA) Biennial Convention postponed

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Union of St Lucian Overseas Associations (USLOA) regrets to announce that its 2020 Convention hosted by the St. Lucia Calgary Cultural Association (SLCCA) from July 5th – July 12th in Alberta will be postponed until a later date in 2021.

This decision has been made as a result of the safety concerns around the spread of the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic facing the world.

“According to the WHO advisory on travel and public gatherings we as an executive, feel that it is our responsibility to ensure that we take every precaution to guard against the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said USLOA President Ross Cadasse. “We recognize that rescheduling to later next year may be disappointing to those who have already booked however our goal is to ensure the safety of our members at Convention and given the current status of this pandemic, we are not confident that this is possible.”

Founded 38 years ago, the Union of St Lucia Overseas Associations (USLOA) is a non-profit organization whose mandate is to develop programs to promote and enhance the quality of life for all St. Lucians, support our youth by nurturing and assisting in their development through educational and other opportunities, contribute financial support and other forms of benevolent assistance to the less privileged in Saint Lucia and to pursue arrangements and structures that ensure the effective representation of the interests of Saint Lucians within the Diaspora and in Saint Lucia.

