Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia reports its first case of coronavirus COVID-19 *** Saint Lucia establishes coronavirus hotline *** COVID–19 forces cancellation of Saint Lucia Jazz 2020 and Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, says Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe

By BBC
March 14, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Japan PM Shinzo Abe

(BBC) — Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the Tokyo Olympic Games will go ahead as planned in July, despite coronavirus concerns resulting in the postponement of sporting events.

Abe added the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would have the final decision whether Tokyo 2020 goes ahead.

“We will overcome the spread of the infection and host the Olympics without problem, as planned,” Abe said.

Japan has had more than 1,400 cases and 28 deaths resulting from coronavirus.

The Tokyo Games is expected to cost about 1.35 trillion yen (£10.26bn), organisers said in December.

The Japan section of the Olympic Torch relay is due to start in Fukushima on 26 March. The recent torch-lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators, before the rest of the relay in Greece was suspended to avoid attracting crowds.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike said: “We’re taking thorough infection measures with regards to the torch relay domestically.”

Several Olympic trials events in the United States have been postponed, including wrestling, rowing and diving.

However, the boxing events in London will go ahead on Saturday as scheduled.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Sports Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.