Coronavirus: Suspension of all NSDC classes and programs

By National Skills Development Centre
March 15, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) — In line with the Covid-19 mitigation protocols released by the Ministry of Education of St. Lucia, we are advising the general public and all registered students for programs at National Skills Development Centre (NSDC) that all programs and courses will be postponed until April 13, 2020, or until the government of St. Lucia and Ministry of Education advises otherwise.

Thank you for your understanding, looking forward to the commencement of our classes.

Sincerely,
Dane Jules
Public Relations and Communication Officer
National Skills Development Centre
Bisee Industrial Estate
Castries

