Coronavirus: St. Lucia police says no to mass crowd events or social gatherings

(NOTICE) — The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force wishes to inform the general public that with immediate effect NO mass crowd events or other social gatherings will be approved by the Office of the Commissioner of Police or any other designated authority.
Permission for all previously approved activities is hereby revoked, in keeping with the guidelines set out for mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
These provisions will remain in effect from today, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, until further notice.
We urge persons to adhere to the precautionary measures set out by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to minimize the risk of contracting the virus.
Remember, in case of an emergency, contact the nearest medical facility or the emergency lines at 999/ 911.
