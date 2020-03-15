Coronavirus: St. Lucia gov’t announces closure of all educational institutions

Share This On:

(STATEMENT) — In an effort to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and reduce the potential for transmission, the Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations, on the advice of the Ministry of Health, wishes to inform that ALL educational institutions on island will be closed from Monday, 16th March 2020 until 13th April 2020.

This coincides with the Easter break. ALL school activities will also be suspended.

Any further changes will be communicated as information becomes available.

Teachers are to report to their school on Monday and Tuesday to prepare teaching and learning material to be shared with students via identified platforms/media.

