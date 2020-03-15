Don't Miss
Coronavirus: St. Lucia gov’t announces closure of all educational institutions

By Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations
March 14, 2020

(STATEMENT) — In an effort to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and reduce the potential for transmission, the Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations, on the advice of the Ministry of Health, wishes to inform that ALL educational institutions on island will be closed from Monday, 16th March 2020 until 13th April 2020.

This coincides with the Easter break. ALL school activities will also be suspended.

Any further changes will be communicated as information becomes available.

Teachers are to report to their school on Monday and Tuesday to prepare teaching and learning material to be shared with students via identified platforms/media.

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

