Coronavirus: St. Lucia CSA elections postponed

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — All members of the St. Lucia Civil Service Association (CSA) are hereby informed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the current State of Emergency, CSA elections scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2020, has been postponed.

The positions of assistant secretary/assistant treasurer and trustee are still open and a deadline date for applications to these positions and the new date for CSA elections will be communicated to members as soon as

the country resumes normal operation.

The CSA would like to reiterate that COVID-19 is a very serious health crisis and all protocols set by the relevant authorities should be adhered to.

In solidarity.

1st April, 2020

Claude A. Paul

General Secretary

( 0 ) ( 0 )