Don't Miss

Coronavirus: St. Lucia CSA elections postponed

By CSA
April 2, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Paul

(PRESS RELEASE) — All members of the St. Lucia Civil Service Association (CSA) are hereby informed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the current State of Emergency, CSA elections scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2020, has been postponed.

The positions of assistant secretary/assistant treasurer and trustee are still open and a deadline date for applications to these positions and the new date for CSA elections will be communicated to members as soon as
the country resumes normal operation.

The CSA would like to reiterate that COVID-19 is a very serious health crisis and all protocols set by the relevant authorities should be adhered to.

In solidarity.

1st April, 2020
Claude A. Paul
General Secretary

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.