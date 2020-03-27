Don't Miss
The partial scale down of all non-essential economic and social activities for a two-week period begins Monday, March 23 until Sunday, April 5, 2020. — Government of Saint Lucia

Coronavirus: St. Lucia Crisis Centre closes temporarily; Fundraising Raffle Draw postponed

By St. Lucia Crisis Centre
March 26, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) — In light of the current situation regarding the uncertainty of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Lucia Crisis Centre (SLCC) will close its doors temporarily as of Tuesday, March 24, 2020, to Friday, April 3, 2020.

Let us continue to co-operate and prepare as this is everybody’s business whilst we protect our most vulnerable.

The board and management of the SLCC regret any inconvenience that this may cause, however, in case of any emergencies the Crisis Centre can be contacted at 712-7575 or 485-8712.

Please note also that the St. Lucia Crisis Centre’s Fundraising Raffle Draw scheduled for March 31, 2020, has been postponed and the public will be notified as to the new date.

