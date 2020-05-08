Coronavirus: Six-week-old baby among latest to die with COVID-19 as UK deaths increase by 626 to 31,241

Share This On:

Share Pin 24 Shares

Advertisement

(SKY NEWS) – A six-week-old baby has become one of the latest to die after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The baby’s death, announced on Friday afternoon, is among 31,241 UK coronavirus-related fatalities in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

The number of deaths recorded in the UK has increased by 626 in the past 24 hours.

Some 11,788 people remain in hospital with the virus, down from 12,688 a day earlier.

The number of tests done yesterday was just over 97,000 – below the government’s 100,000 target for the sixth consecutive day.

The number of positive tests was up by 4,699 to 211,364.

NHS England announced 332 deaths in hospitals, bringing the total there to 22,764.

The oldest patient was 103, and 22 of the 332 people – aged between 40 and 96 – had no known underlying health conditions.

Figures are released daily but they often include uncounted deaths from days or even weeks ago.

This is due to the time it takes for the presence of COVID-19 to be confirmed, for post-mortem examinations to be processed, and for data to be validated.

Of the 332 deaths announced in England today, 58 were from 7 May, 124 from 6 May and 41 from 5 May.

A further 21 took place between 1-4 May, 72 were in April and the other 16 were in March, with the earliest on 11 March.

Public Health Wales has said 1,090 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, an increase of 28 on Thursday’s figures.

The number of deaths in Northern Ireland has increased by five to 427 and in Scotland, the number of deaths among those confirmed to have had COVID-19 has increased by 49 to 1,811.

The number of deaths involving COVID-19 that have been registered across the UK now stands at 33,021, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil his “road map” for easing the lockdown in a broadcast to the nation at 7pm on Sunday.

But it appears there could be slightly different rules in each part of the UK, after announcements from the leaders of the Welsh and Scottish governments suggested deviation.

Earlier, it was announced that Wales will remain in lockdown for another three weeks to avoid “a return of the virus” – but restrictions will be eased slightly from Monday.

Scotland is likely to see alterations to the exercise restrictions, while those in Northern Ireland have been told there will be only “nuanced changes”.

( 0 ) ( 0 )