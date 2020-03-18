Coronavirus: Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Association submits recommendation for persons in medical field

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) — In keeping with international guidelines and the need for social distancing, one of the key pillars of prevention in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saint Lucia Medical and Dental association strongly recommends that all members, physicians and dentists, for a period of at least two weeks refrain from providing care to patients within their office spaces and instead utilize the various forms of telecommunication which are widely available, for urgent consultations.
This course of action is being taken primarily to protect our patients and by extension our community and to ensure that urgent healthcare needs are addressed, while these seemingly extreme but absolutely necessary measures are implemented.
Dr. Merle Clarke
President
