Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia extends travel restrictions, prohibits entry of cruise vessels *** Saint Lucia confirms its second case of coronavirus COVID-19 *** Saint Lucia closes all educational institutions *** Saint Lucia establishes coronavirus hotline *** COVID–19 forces cancellation of Saint Lucia Jazz 2020 and Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party

Coronavirus positive cases in Guadeloupe surge to 18

By SNO Staff
March 16, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share391
391 Shares

(SNO) – The number of positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the French island of Guadeloupe have climbed to 18 on Monday as compared to five on Sunday.

New statistics on the number of positive cases were released at noon on Monday by the Prefecture of Guadeloupe and the Agence Régionale de Santé (ARS).

Two are in hospital at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Pointe-à-Pitre, with one in the intensive care unit.

The travel history of all the positive cases is being investigated by the ARS and the L’Agence de Santé Publique.

French officials are appealing to people who have been in contact with them to come forward.

News website, La 1ère has reported that the epidemic threshold of 10 confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants could be reached in the coming days.

That threshold will modify the screening and care strategy for people who have been confirmed with the virus.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share391
391 Shares

Headline News

Copyright 2020 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.