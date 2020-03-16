Coronavirus positive cases in Guadeloupe surge to 18

Share This On:

Pin 391 Shares

(SNO) – The number of positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the French island of Guadeloupe have climbed to 18 on Monday as compared to five on Sunday.

New statistics on the number of positive cases were released at noon on Monday by the Prefecture of Guadeloupe and the Agence Régionale de Santé (ARS).

Two are in hospital at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Pointe-à-Pitre, with one in the intensive care unit.

The travel history of all the positive cases is being investigated by the ARS and the L’Agence de Santé Publique.

French officials are appealing to people who have been in contact with them to come forward.

News website, La 1ère has reported that the epidemic threshold of 10 confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants could be reached in the coming days.

That threshold will modify the screening and care strategy for people who have been confirmed with the virus.

( 0 ) ( 0 )