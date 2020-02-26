Coronavirus patient in Brazil marks Latin America’s first case

Share This On:
(CNN) – Brazil’s heath minister confirmed today that a 61-year-old Brazilian man who arrived in Sao Paulo after traveling to Italy is the first case of novel coronavirus in Brazil.
Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said the man arrived in Brazil on Saturday without any symptoms and spent the weekend with his family before coming down with symptoms and going to a health clinic on Monday.
He was hospitalized and tested positive for the virus in a preliminary test and was isolated. The second test confirmed he had the virus. The man was in Italy from Feb. 9 until Friday.
Authorities are mapping who the man came in contact with.
