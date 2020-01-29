Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Coronavirus outbreak: Travelers cover heads with plastic bottles to dodge disease

By New York Post
January 29, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share1
1 Shares

(NEW YORK POST) – Desperate times call for desperate measures for travelers trying to ward off the deadly coronavirus – with some covering their heads with plastic bottles, according to a report.

Images have emerged of airline passengers wearing jugs as makeshift space helmets, among other improvised items, to protect themselves as the death toll from the virus has reached 132 and more than 6,000 have been infected, the UK’s Sun reported.

A family was seen covered in plastic sheets at an airport terminal, while a man was pictured wearing a motorcycle helmet on a flight from Shanghai to Perth, Australia.

Passengers on the China Eastern flight told The West Australian that most of the people aboard were wearing face masks as a minimum and that the airliner was sprayed after its arrival.

A woman and her child also were spotted strolling through Hong Kong’s Metro system while wearing oversized plastic jugs on their heads.

In China, people have been warned that they’d be banned from public transportation if they did not wear face masks, the Sun reported.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share1
1 Shares

More International News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.