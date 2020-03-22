Coronavirus: Nisbet Plantation and Montpelier beach clubs in Nevis close temporarily; further reduction in work hours at Four Seasons

(PRESS RELEASE) — Two hotels on the island of Nevis have closed as the fallout from the coronavirus, CODVIC-19, continues to rock the hospitality industry in St Kitts and Nevis.

Nisbet Plantation Beach Club Hotel reportedly served its last dinner Saturday night until further notice.

Montpelier Plantation & Beach Hotel has also suspended operations, according to sources.

“We’re sorry, but this property isn’t taking reservations on our site right now,” said a statement on a booking site.

It was not immediately known, how many employees have been sent home.

Early last week, Nevis’ Four Seasons Resort took a decision to cut staffing hours by up to 40%, but this week could see line employees restricted to a one-day work week.

The St Kitts Marriott Resort and Royal Beach Casino on Friday laid off its staff with immediate effect.

Park Hyatt St Kitts Christophe Harbour and Koi Resort have also taken temporary measures as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Restrictions have been imposed on travel and major cruise ships have suspended their itineraries globally.

With hundreds of hospitality workers out of jobs, Dr Terrance Drew, the NextGen SKN candidate for St Christopher 8 of the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) recently expressed concern that Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris has failed to inform the nation of the negative impact that COVID-19 will have on the St Kitts and Nevis economy.

In a video address to the nation last week, former Prime Minister and Political Leader of the SKNLP, The Right Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas called for stringent price control measures on food items to prevent price gouging, the establishment of an unemployment stipend to those who are financially challenged, a stimulus package for businesses, suspension of payments on mortgages and student and other loans, a moratorium on penalties and late fees, a recall of retired nurses and special attention to the elderly and vulnerable groups.

