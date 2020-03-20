Coronavirus: Massy Stores St. Lucia denies shortage of products; sets purchase limits

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

Full statement by Massy Stores (SLU) Ltd published on its official Facebook page

The COVID-19 public health crisis has resulted in an unprecedented demand for a number of categories of products and items globally and here in St. Lucia. These include some food items, as well as sanitizers, gloves, bleach, disinfectants and other cleaning items. The exaggerated demand on the island is putting a strain on the supply chain.

As a result of this and to manage panic-buying and stockpiling, Massy Stores (SLU) Ltd has made a decision to limit purchase quantities of some items at all of its locations. Therefore, while there is a shortage of supply, this new measure is being effected to avert a potential crisis.

Consequently, customers will be allowed to purchase a maximum number of any single item on the specific product list. This is to ensure that as many customers as possible get an opportunity to purchase these items and that everyone is able to access the supply that is currently on the island, while the company awaits shipments scheduled to come in.

The full list of product categories will be published at all Massy Stores for guidance. The stores team will also be available to assist customers accordingly.

Massy Stories wishes to reiterate that these restrictions are necessary to ensure that more people have access to everyday essentials and not due to product shortages.

The company is confident that together with valued customers, this temporary measure can help to manage the current situation.

( 0 ) ( 0 )