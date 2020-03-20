Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Courts announces support for credit customers *** Bay Gardens Resorts cushions staff from COVID-19-induced hotel closures *** Coronavirus now an epidemic in Guadeloupe; 45 positive cases confirmed *** NEMO prepares for possible pandemic *** CIBC FirstCaribbean offers COVID-19 financial support *** M&C continues to ‘keep stores stocked and prices fair’; to limit sales on ‘unusually’ high-demand items *** Personal tax filing deadline extended *** Pierre calls on St. Lucia gov’t to announce relief package for displaced workers and businesses *** RBC bank announces “financial relief” for its Caribbean customers *** 2020 National Population and Housing Census postponed

Coronavirus: Massy Stores St. Lucia denies shortage of products; sets purchase limits

By Massy Stores (SLU)
March 20, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Full statement by Massy Stores (SLU) Ltd published on its official Facebook page

The COVID-19 public health crisis has resulted in an unprecedented demand for a number of categories of products and items globally and here in St. Lucia. These include some food items, as well as sanitizers, gloves, bleach, disinfectants and other cleaning items. The exaggerated demand on the island is putting a strain on the supply chain.

As a result of this and to manage panic-buying and stockpiling, Massy Stores (SLU) Ltd has made a decision to limit purchase quantities of some items at all of its locations. Therefore, while there is a shortage of supply, this new measure is being effected to avert a potential crisis.

Consequently, customers will be allowed to purchase a maximum number of any single item on the specific product list. This is to ensure that as many customers as possible get an opportunity to purchase these items and that everyone is able to access the supply that is currently on the island, while the company awaits shipments scheduled to come in.

The full list of product categories will be published at all Massy Stores for guidance. The stores team will also be available to assist customers accordingly.

Massy Stories wishes to reiterate that these restrictions are necessary to ensure that more people have access to everyday essentials and not due to product shortages.

The company is confident that together with valued customers, this temporary measure can help to manage the current situation.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.