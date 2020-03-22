Don't Miss
Massy Stores St. Lucia to limit number of customers shopping ‘at any given time’

By St. Lucia News Online
March 22, 2020

(St. Lucia News Online) — Massy Stores St. Lucia has announced the implementation of new social distancing measures in its fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The “increased” measures will take effect from Monday, March 23, according to a post on the company’s official Facebook page.

“From Monday, March 23rd, 2020, we are limiting the number of customers in-stores at any given time,” the company said.

It also disclosed its “revised operating hours” at all stores: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.

The company pointed out that from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday to Friday, is dedicated to the elderly, differently-abled and to essential service providers with identification.

See more information from the company in the photo below:

