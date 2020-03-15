Coronavirus: Limit use of cash; make use of online, mobile banking — Saint Lucia bankers

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Bankers Association of Saint Lucia has been monitoring the global and regional developments as it relates to the novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) and we continue to do so with heightened awareness following the announcement of Saint Lucia’s first COVID 19 case on Friday, March 13th, 2020.

We wish to reassure customers that all our Members have taken precautionary steps to protect our staff and customers, from inadvertently contracting and or spreading the virus, as they deliver and access banking services throughout the island.

The Banks have enhanced their internal cleaning protocol and have made the required sanitary provisions at each bank. Our staff are asked to take regular breaks to wash their hands; this new practice may slightly impact the speed with which service is delivered especially on the teller lines but we want to assure the public that these measures were implemented for the protection of our citizenry.

In light of the ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19 and mindful of public advisories issued by the Department of Health and Wellness, The Bankers Association of St. Lucia is encouraging the banking public to take all necessary precautions to minimise their risk of contracting and spreading the virus. We therefore take this opportunity to encourage our customers to adopt the following practices if not already being done:

– Avoid crowds and reduce the time spent in the Banks by making use of your Bank’s online and mobile banking platforms. These platforms can be used to access all your online accounts at any time to conduct a number of transactions, the most commonly used ones being transfer funds between your accounts, pay your utility bills, send international wire transfers, make third party payments, manage your credit cards, and apply for credit and other banking facilities. These services are secure and may not necessarily require a trip to the Bank to sign up.

– Pay your bills on the utility company’s online portal where available.

– Conduct your banking via telephone, email or call centre services where available

– Utilize your Bank’s conveniently located ATMs which will be constantly sanitized for your safety

– Business clients are encouraged to sign up for night depository services if not already in use.

– Limit the use of cash by using your Visa Debit and Credit Cards at our merchants outlets .

-If you have symptoms of the virus, you are advised to avoid visiting the Banks and seek medical attention.

– If you must visit your Bank, upon entering we encourage you to make use of our hand sanitizer dispensers which are strategically placed on our premises for your safety and convenience

– Practice social distancing and avoid touching surfaces in public spaces

The Bankers Association is firmly committed to ensuring that our citizens receive timely and quality service while we take steps to protect their health and wellbeing.

The Association therefore encourages the general public to adhere to all health and safety guidelines in an effort to limit the spread of the virus for the protection of ourselves, our families and our communities.

