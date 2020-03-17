Coronavirus: Guyana postpones National Grade Six exams

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The Ministry of Education has announced that the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) has been postponed until further notice as a result of the Coronavirus in Guyana.

The previously announced dates for NGSA – April 8 and 9, “are no longer valid. Adequate notice will be given with regard to the new dates,” a statement from the Education Ministry noted.

“All schools have been closed for two weeks beginning today, March 16, 2020. During this period, the Ministry of Education will continue to assess the situation and engage in the sanitization of all schools and MoE buildings to ensure that children, teachers and staff can return to a safe and healthy learning and working environment,” a statement from the Education Ministry noted.

Parents are encouraged to continue working with their children in preparation for this assessment. In addition, you can also:-

1) Visit the Ministry of Education website on https://bit.ly/39Y698S to access NGSA Practice Test Papers in the four core areas. (Please note that the link is case sensitive)

2) Tune into the Guyana Learning Channel (Channel 42/Cable 29) to access the following:

Nursery Programme – 06:00h – 09:00h

Primary Programmes – 09:00h – 12:00h

iii. Documentaries – 12:00h – 13:00h

Secondary Programmes – 13:00 – 15:00h

3) Continue to listen to the Radio broadcasts of the Interactive Radio Instruction for Grades 1 – 3 daily. The timings are:

Grade 1 09:30h – 10:00h

Grade 2 10:30h – 11:00h

Grade 3 13:00h – 13:30h

These are also aired on the following Radio Stations

Mahdia, Bartica, Essequibo, Mabaruma, Lethem and Annai.

4) Continue to listen to Broadcasts to schools for Grade 3-6 at 13:00h daily on NCN Radio.

