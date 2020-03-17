Don't Miss
Coronavirus: Guyana government closes zoo

March 16, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Protected Areas Commission (PAC) and the National Parks Commission (NPC) at this time would like to advise the general public that the Georgetown Zoo will be closed beginning Tuesday 17th March 2020 until further notice.

This move is a part of the Commission’s efforts to safeguard and protect staff and citizens from the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) threat. As much as we appreciate and encourage all of Guyana to take advantage of the convenience of our protected areas including our urban parks, we understand that health and safety are important and MUST ALWAYS be the main priorities.

Please be advised also that the Botanical Gardens and the National Park will remain open as we take extra precautionary measures to ensure that all of our public facilities are fully sanitized.

The PAC/NPC further calls on all Guyanese to adhere to the rules, measures and advice coming from the Ministry of Public Health in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our country.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

