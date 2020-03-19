Coronavirus: Global Express St Lucia early closure

Share This On:

(NOTICE) – We take the health and wellness of our staff ,customers and community very seriously .

In the effort to prevent the spread of this virus we have decided as of Monday 23rd March our closing time will now be at 3pm and on Saturdays we will remain closed until further notice.

We will continue to serve you in this difficult time. Please contact us if you need any assistance.

We are all in this together. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will follow guidance from public health officials and government agencies, so we can continue to support our customers and communities as needed.

Monday -Friday 8:30-3pm

Saturday- CLOSED

