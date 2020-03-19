Coronavirus: “Give I Strength” concert in St. Lucia postponed — but ‘keep your tickets’

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — MBC/Real FM is aware of the precautions that need to be taken during the COVID-19 outbreak. Therefore, MBC/Real FM is postponing the “Give I Strength” concert that was scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2020, as we are prioritizing the health of our performers and patrons by taking this decision.

We ask that those of you who have already purchased tickets for this concert, keep your tickets as they will be honoured on the new set date for the concert.

Moving forward, we will keep you updated on our plans for the rescheduled concert date.

We ask for your patience and understanding at this time as we take the necessary precautions to keep ourselves and our community safe.

Thank you.

