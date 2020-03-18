Coronavirus: Former St. Lucia gov’t minister Emma Hippolyte and sister under self-quarantine

Share This On:

(SNO) — Former Minister for Commerce, Business Development, Investment and Consumer Affairs, Emma Hippolyte, and her sister are under self-quarantine after they reportedly came in contact with a male patient who has shown symptoms of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), medical sources disclosed late Tuesday.

The male individual who recently arrived in St. Lucia from the United Kingdom was tested and is currently in quarantine, officials said.

His results are pending. They could be ready today or by the weekend, according to sources.

Reports are that Hippolyte and her sister have not displayed any symptoms of the virus but they have volunteered to self-isolate out of caution.

Health authority sources confirmed with our newsroom that the former government minister and her sibling have been in contact with Ministry of Health officials and have undergone some tests.

This development comes the same day that Prime Minister Allen Chastanet went into self-quarantine after reportedly feeling unwell, according to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Chastanet’s wife disclosed late Tuesday that her husband’s test came back negative for the virus.

“Allen has tested negative for coronavirus but is exhausted and needs a little rest,” Raquel DuBoulay-Chastanet, disclosed in a post on her Facebook profile Tuesday evening.

