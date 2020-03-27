Don't Miss

Coronavirus: Extended clinical services at Gros-Islet polyclinic

By Ministry of Health
March 27, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Health and Wellness announces the commencement of extended clinical services at the Gros-Islet Polyclinic to include Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Effective Saturday, March 28, the Gros-Islet Polyclinic will be providing clinical healthcare services at its Urgent Care Unit between the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 midnight. This measure is being undertaken to provide extended clinical services in the north of the island. The extension of hours will facilitate greater access to the polyclinic’s health care services and will also provide support to the other health institutions.

Services consist of doctor’s visits, pharmacy, x-ray and laboratory services. For more information, please contact the Gros-Islet Polyclinic at 450-9661/ 450-9696.

