Coronavirus: Closure of St. Lucia Community After School Programme (CASP)

Share This On:

Pin 4 Shares

Urgent notice from the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Local Government and Empowerment

The public is informed that all Community After School Programme (CASP) activities are suspended as of Monday, March 16th, 2020.

The Programme’s normal cycle may resume based on official information from the Government of Saint Lucia on the status of the coronavirus.

( 0 ) ( 0 )