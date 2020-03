Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations wishes to inform the general public that in an effort to mitigate the effects and in keeping with protocols set out by the Ministry of Health on COVID-19, ALL Libraries and Innovation and Career Development Centers [ICDCs] otherwise known as the ICT Access Centres will be closed to the public until Monday April 13, 2020.

The Department apologises for any inconvenienced caused.

