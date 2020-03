Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The SLSWMA wishes to inform the public that effective Tuesday, 24th March, 2020 the Deglos Sanitary Landfill and Vieux Fort Waste Disposal Facility will operate from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Mondays – Saturdays and will remain closed on Sundays.

These changes will remain in effect until further notice. Individuals wishing to access the facilities are asked to adhere to the aforementioned time frames.

