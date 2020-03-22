Don't Miss
Coronavirus cases jump in the Caribbean

By Jamaica Gleaner
March 22, 2020

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — h Trinidad and Tobago now recording 49 cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Caribbean country has closed all borders, effective midnight tonight.

T&T Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh revealed yesterday that the 40 new imported cases were among 68 people quarantined at Camp Balandra on Trinidad’s north-east coast. They were among those on a cruise ship docked off the coast of Guadeloupe for several days before the Government chartered an aircraft to bring all 68 home on Tuesday.

Barbados is now reporting 14 cases – nine women and five men. Eight new cases were confirmed by Health Minister Colonel Jeffrey Bostic yesterday.

He said seven of the new cases were as a result of contact tracing. The other person who tested positive is a visitor.

The Dominican Republic also reported 40 new cases, pushing the total there to 112. There have been three COVID-19-related deaths in that country.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

