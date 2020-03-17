Coronavirus: Blind Welfare Association suspends services

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – In light of Saint Lucia recording two recent cases of COVID-19 and based on advisories from the Department of Health and Wellness, the executive and management of the Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association (SLBWA) have implemented immediate preventative measures to mitigate the spread of the virus to both staff and clients.

The following measures have been put in place for a two-week period commencing Tuesday, March 17:

· All clinics for Eye Care St. Lucia and Eye Health services will be suspended,

· Training for the Japanese Touch Therapy Programme is also suspended,

· All other general services offered at the SLBWA are also suspended during this period.

All staff, except for the Vision Education Support Teachers, are to report to resume work on Monday, March 30. Service to the general public will resume on Tuesday, March 31. During the closure, deep cleaning of the building will be carried out. All staff members and volunteers are asked to come in on Thursday, March 26 to assist in the cleanup.

Please take note that the SLBWA is being guided by the instruction and advisory from the Ministry of Health and the prime minister. Any national call to action in the best interest of the population will supersede this communique.

