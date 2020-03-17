Coronavirus: Barbados has supplies for up to three months — PM Mottley

Share This On:

(BARBADOS NATION) — Stop the panic-buying, says Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

While conceding that it is “not if” but “when” Covid-19 strikes Barbados, Mottley said there were supplies on the island for up to three months and the Government was working on a survival package.

She condemned buyers in a video circulating on Thursday wildly grabbing items in a store and appealed to members of the media to help educate the public about the human-to-human transmission of the disease.

“Once people start to feel that it is airborne, panic breaks out and you get the kind of foolish thing that happened yesterday [Thursday] in the stores. There is no need for it, and in most instances we have two to three months’ supplies on island for almost everything,” she said.

