Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Express des Iles cancels all services due to coronavirus *** Double murder in Bexon *** Saint Lucia extends travel restrictions, prohibits entry of cruise vessels *** Saint Lucia confirms its second case of coronavirus COVID-19 *** Saint Lucia closes all educational institutions *** Saint Lucia establishes coronavirus hotline *** COVID–19 forces cancellation of Saint Lucia Jazz 2020 and Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party

Coronavirus: Barbados has supplies for up to three months — PM Mottley

By Barbados Nation
March 16, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Mottley

(BARBADOS NATION) — Stop the panic-buying, says Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

While conceding that it is “not if” but “when” Covid-19 strikes Barbados, Mottley said there were supplies on the island for up to three months and the Government was working on a survival package.

She condemned buyers in a video circulating on Thursday wildly grabbing items in a store and appealed to members of the media to help educate the public about the human-to-human transmission of the disease.

“Once people start to feel that it is airborne, panic breaks out and you get the kind of foolish thing that happened yesterday [Thursday] in the stores. There is no need for it, and in most instances we have two to three months’ supplies on island for almost everything,” she said.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Barbados News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.